Romeo Doubs Demotion Could Do Wonders for Packers' WR Corps

The Green Bay Packers are back on track following a 27-20 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Despite losing quarterback Jordan Love for a little bit and running back Josh Jacobs having to leave with a knee injury, the offense still put up 27 points. At the same time, the passing game still feels there's room for growth.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs led the team in targets (8), but didn't put forth the best outing. He finished with four catches for 53 yards but also had two drops in this contest.

While Doubs has been a go-to option throughout the season, there's an argument that can be made that they should take away snaps from Doubs and give them to other guys like Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Savion Williams.

Packers Should Consider Taking Away from Romeo Doubs’ Reps

In the win over the Giants, Watson finished with four catches for 46 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including a 17-yard touchdown that gave the Packers the lead with 4:02 left (h/t @MarkOldacres) in the fourth quarter.

Watson returned on Oct. 26 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been making plays in the passing attack. He now has 12 catches for 234 receiving yards and two TDs in four games, with his 58.5 yards per game being a new career high.

While Doubs has the trust of Love, he has a habit of dropping the ball. Packer Report's Jacob Morley pointed out, Doubs has 14 drops in the last three seasons, tied with Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. Meanwhile, during the same timeframe, Watson has just four drops.

Another thing to consider is that Doubs is in the final year of his deal. He's slated to hit free agency, while the Packers have rookies in Golden and Williams that they like. In this win, Williams reeled in a huge 33-yard reception on a 3rd and 10 (h/t @packers_access).

The Packers' receiver room is certainly crowded and will get tougher when Jayden Reed returns. Green Bay doesn't have the time to waste on any offensive opportunities, so reeling back Doubs' reps could have a positive ripple effect on the offense.

In the win over the Giants, Watson had an 82.1 offensive grade on Pro Football Focus, while Golden had a 70.2 offensive grade. As for Doubs, he had a 61.5 offensive grade. The Packers need to find ways to get more consistent production from the offense, and it may be smart to funnel more targets to Watson, Golden, and Williams. And that should come at the expense of Doubs' targets.

