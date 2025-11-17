Forgotten Packers RB Deserves More Love from Matt LaFleur Moving Forward

The Green Bay Packers were able to snap their two-game losing streak and get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. They took down the New York Giants 27-20 in a game where they lost star running back Josh Jacobs to a knee injury, leaving his immediate future up in the air.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Jacobs will undergo more testing, but the belief is that he avoided a significant injury. And with the veteran RB1 sidelined, regardless of how long, the Packers will need to lean on the depth they have on the roster, and Chris Brooks is a player who should be getting more love going forward.

Packers Must Use RB Chris Brooks More Often

Considering that Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd are on the sideline, Emanuel Wilson and Brooks will see an uptick in snaps.

Brooks only had five snaps in the win over the Giants, but made a massive play that led to a big completion. On a 3rd-and-10, Brooks picked up Giants LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles on a blitz (h/t @packers_access) and gave quarterback Jordan Love some extra time as he found rookie receiver Savion Williams for a massive 33-yard gain.

That play was highlighted by the fanbase and is something that will be praised by the coaches. Pass-blocking is huge and will help gain more trust from the coaching staff. While he hasn't been played much this season, he should see his snaps increase. This season, he has caught seven passes for 54 receiving yards and has solid hands out of the backfield.

In addition, last season he snagged 11 catches for 69 receiving yards. While he never played in more than 35% of the offensive snaps in 2024, he has shown flashes in different situations. Being a change of pace running back on third downs could be a nice spot for him. Being a sound pass blocker and receiving threat may be a pathway forward for him.

Especially since Jacobs and Lloyd are on the sideline, there will be more chances up for grabs, and Brooks is a player who will be fighting for more reps. If Jacobs didn't get injured, these chances probably wouldn't have popped up, but from what transpired on Sunday, the Packers may need to change things around.

At this point in the season, the Packers can only look at players on the roster to fill in the gaps, and Brooks is one of those players who should see more playing time going forward.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: