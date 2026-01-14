Romeo Doubs Breakup Now Even More Painful for Packers After Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers are seemingly preparing for a breakup with receiver Romeo Doubs. The veteran wideout is slated to hit free agency after a great season and a breakout postseason performance that will have teams anxious to pay him in free agency. Even if Packers fans are hopeful for a re-signing, it's possible that Doubs has played his last game in a Green Bay uniform.

In a closely fought loss to the Chicago Bears, Doubs finished the game with eight catches, 124 receiving yards, and a touchdown. He was clearly Love's most trusted target despite the quarterback having no shortage of options to choose from. Still, there simply is no question that the two sides are destined to part ways based on the current depth of the position.

Green Bay's WR depth was pointed out by Packers cap specialist Ken Ingalls: "Either you want Matthew Golden to be more involved in the offense in 2026, or want bring back Romeo Doubs to be a starter. These are about as mutually exclusive as it gets in the WR room for next year. Watson & Reed are 1/2, Golden & Wicks are 3/4, Savion & TBD are 5/6."

All Signs Point to a Painful Romeo Doubs-Packers Split

Golden is the perfect reason behind why the Packers simply aren't going to re-sign Doubs. The Texas alum is a first-round investment that Green Bay didn't utilize properly throughout the 2025 season due to the incredible depth at the position. Parting ways with Doubs changes this and gives the soon-to-be second-year playmaker a chance to find a consistent role rather than being used as a gadget piece and occasional deep shot option.

Fans were given a glimpse of Golden's potential in the playoff loss, with the rookie offering 84 receiving yards and a touchdown. It was a breakout performance on the biggest stage that is going to give the Packer front office confidence that they have an answer that is going to allow them to move past a receiver they can no longer afford to pay.

For Doubs, the receiver will walk away from Green Bay with 2,424 career receiving yards and 21 career touchdowns across four seasons. It is a resume that is going to earn him some money in free agency, as Spotrac is projecting his annual value to be $12 million.

Looking at Jordan Love and Micah Parsons' contracts, it illustrates why the Packers must be far more careful when it comes to who they choose to re-sign or possible extensions. There simply isn't a valid path to parting ways with Doubs, whose recent performance will only make Green Bay fans miss him more, no matter how it happens.

Still, the right decision is understanding that the Packers have more than enough WR depth to survive a departure. Doubs has played his last down as a Packer, and he'll be missed, but there's no reason to believe that his likely exit will be Green Bay's downfall.

