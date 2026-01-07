Romeo Doubs Enters Playoffs with Packers Future Likely Decided

The Green Bay Packers have a battle against the Chicago Bears at the forefront of their minds, but looking ahead to the offseason is something that fans have been thinking about.

The Packers have 18 players who are set to hit free agency in March, according to Spotrac, and one of those guys is receiver Romeo Doubs. He's going to be an unrestricted free agent when the market finally opens, so there's a possibility that this weekend could be his final game with the Packers. And plenty of fans believe the writing is already on the wall in terms of his future in Titletown.

Romeo Doubs Likely Has Packers Future Decided

Doubs has been in Green Bay for the past four years and has provided this team with a reliable pass-catcher who makes plays in a crowded WR room. In 59 career games, Doubs has compiled 202 catches (320 targets) for 2,424 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. This season, he posted career-highs in receiving yards (724) and yards per reception (13.2).

The Packers leaned on him more in the beginning of the season when they were without Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. Nonetheless, his future with Green Bay seems to be close to an end.

Green Bay has Watson, Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, and Savion Williams on the roster for next season. Considering they have several other holes on the roster, with cornerback likely being the most important, using a good amount of money to keep Doubs doesn't seem feasible.

Spotrac's calculated market value is listed at $12 million, as they project Doubs to sign a four-year, $48 million deal. Considering the Packers will enter the offseason more than $4.7 million over the salary cap, they must make some cuts and restructure some deals to free up more cash to spend.

With the abundance of talent in the WR room, letting Doubs walk appears to be the smart approach. It hasn't been the rookie season they expected for Golden, but with more opportunities, he could take that jump.

It's not a shocker that the coaching staff has leaned on veterans throughout the season, which has played a role in Golden's sluggish campaign. His development and projection will be at the top of the minds of the front office when discussing Doubs' future in Green Bay.

It's been a nice four-year run between Doubs and the Packers, but it shouldn't come as a surprise if his postseason run is his last one in Green Bay. It's hard to pay everyone, and the Packers have the luxury of having a talented WR room where they don't need to keep Doubs.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: