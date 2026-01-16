Romeo Doubs Adds Fuel to Fire Surrounding Uncertain Packers Future

The Green Bay Packers will have multiple players hitting free agency, and receiver Romeo Doubs is at the top of the list. His rookie contract has come to an end, and he will hit the open market in March.

There's no telling if he'll be back with the team in 2026, but a post from his Instagram account hinted that his time may be coming to an end. His caption read, "I am only thankful and grateful. Another year of ball and growth. The connectedness and camaraderie goes a long way. God I ask that you guide my steps moving forward."

He posted a collection of pics that included Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, and Matthew Golden, who all reposted them on their Instagram accounts. While they could just be showing love, it signals that they know he won't be around in 2026 and beyond. Yet, that could be seen as him saying goodbye.

Romeo Doubs’ Instagram Post Fuels Speculation

Doubs will be one of the top WR targets in free agency, which includes other guys like Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans, and Christian Kirk. Doubs will be 26 years old when the 2026 season starts and is entering the prime of his career.

Spotrac has his estimated market value listed at $12 million per year. They are projecting him to get a four-year, $48 million deal. While that isn't a massive contract compared to other receivers in the league, the Packers may not have the funds to keep him around.

They are entering the offseason with -$9 million in cap space, per Spotrac, and will need to make some moves to free up money. With that being a major hurdle, Green Bay's receiver room has plenty of options.

That list includes Watson, Golden, Jayden Reed, Savion Williams, and Dontayvion Wicks. That's without mentioning Kraft in the tight end room, who eats into targets for this team. The Packers have built a nice infrastructure of receivers on the team, making it easier to part ways with Doubs.

The goal of these players is to maximize their earning abilities, and this is Doubs' first chance to really cash in. Several teams will likely look to add him to their roster, and Green Bay may struggle to retain the Nevada product.

Of course, anything can change, but there are other holes that this team needs to address, and receiver isn't at the top of the list. That may be why Doubs won't be back, and his social media post only added more fuel to the fire.

