Sean Mannion's Offseason Side Gig Is Blessing and Curse for Packers

The Green Bay Packers received good news this week with quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion being handed the opportunity to serve as the West team's offensive coordinator at the Shrine Bowl. This is not only great news for Mannion, but also for the Packers, as the franchise will now receive first-hand access to information on these prospects to help jumpstart their offseason efforts. Scouting will be more vital than ever, with Green Bay spending its 2026 first-round pick as part of the Micah Parsons trade, putting a cap on the upside of this year's draft class.

The Athletic's Matt Schneidman noted that this was a "Nice gig for the Packers QB coach who might not be in that role for long." The talented writer is hinting at what might be the bigger story here, the emergence of Mannion as a future coordinator option. Jordan Love's continual progression and the turnaround of Malik Willis are both going to earn the coach a bit of attention. While Mannion is still a young coach, he has no shortage of experience in and around the league, having been a part of a roster from 2015 to 2023.

The former quarterback now has two years of coaching under his belt and is earning attention. Mannion has a chance to ride this not only to the advantage of Green Bay and the team's scouting efforts, but to put himself in position to become a legitimate offensive coordinator option heading into the 2026 season.

Packers QB Coach Sean Mannion Given Exciting Chance that Hints at Future

It is an unavoidable downside of having talented young offensive coaches. You're consistently forced to find additional answers to replace them when the time comes. This seems to be the path the Packers are on with a quarterbacks coach who offers Green Bay an inside edge and a hint of where Mannion's career is likely heading.

Mannion had 571 career passing yards and a lone touchdown in his NFL career, speaking to a tenure that was spent primarily as an emergency option. The coach spent the bulk of his time either inactive or riding the bench as the backup option. Still, some of the most underwhelming NFL performers have ended up being among the brightest coordinator hires.

Add in the fact that the coach is only 33, and a solid showing in the college opportunity could at least have some lesser teams exploring the possibility of hiring Mannion. While losing him this offseason seems unlikely, it is a possibility that cannot be ignored thanks to an increasing youth movement in the NFL and the recent track record of Green Bay's quarterbacks.

For the Packers, this was inevitable and should only be viewed as a testament to success at the position. There is the obvious upside, as well, to having inside information on potential day two picks, as Green Bay's scouting will be more important than ever, already missing their first-round pick.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: