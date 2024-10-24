Robert Saleh's Stint With Packers Takes New Turn on Thursday
By Jovan Alford
Green Bay Packers fans were shocked to see former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was at practice on Wednesday as the team prepares to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Saleh was fired by the Jets almost two weeks ago after the Jets started the 2024 season with a 2-3 record.
After he was let go by the Jets, it was immediately reported that Saleh wouldn’t join any coaching staff midseason and put his focus on the next coaching opportunity. And that wouldn't be a bad idea as he could find a job next offseason as a head coach or coordinator.
However, his best friend, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had other ideas for the former Jets head coach.
Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that LaFleur said Saleh is helping Green Bay on the offensive side of the ball providing a defensive perspective. He also called it a fluid situation.
Packers News: Robert Saleh Back at Thursday's Practice
On Thursday, Cody Krupp of WLUK-TV FOX 11 posted a video on Twitter of Saleh wearing a Packers hoodie and standing next to LaFleur as they watched practice.
As you can imagine, Packers fans made a big deal about Saleh wearing Green Bay gear. For someone giving a different viewpoint as a consultant/advisor, the former Jets head coach looks comfortable in Green Bay.
Nonetheless, we must take LaFleur’s word when he said the situation is fluid. Could Saleh join the Packers’ staff as a consultant full-time? It’s possible, but let’s see how it plays out over the next few weeks.
