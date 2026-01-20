Robert Saleh Likely Has His Eyes on Packers FA After Landing Titans Job

Another NFL head coaching vacancy has been filled, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Tennessee Titans hired Robert Saleh as their next coach. They were down to Saleh and Matt Nagy as their finalists.

Saleh was scheduled to have a Zoom interview on Sunday, but Tennessee rescheduled it for an in-person interview on Monday, and that's where he closed the deal. The Titans will enter the offseason with the most cap space in the NFL, at $93 million, according to OvertheCap.

They'll have plenty of money to spend, and linebacker Quay Walker may be a target for the new coaching staff in Tennessee.

Packers FA Quay Walker Could Be Target for Titans

Walker is set to hit free agency after spending four seasons in Green Bay. His time with the Packers can be characterized as up and down. He was able to stand out and make plays, but there were times when he looked confused. Considering the Packers have Edgerrin Cooper as a key piece in the LB room and have other needs on the defense, there's a real chance they let Walker walk.

And the Titans could be an enticing option for Walker. The Titans had Cody Barton lead the Tennessee LBs in total snaps (1,061), finishing with 81 total tackles in 2025. That was good for third on the team, but he left room for improvement. According to Pro Football Focus, Barton had a 52.5 overall grade (68th among 88 graded LBs), 46 run-defense grade (82nd among 88 graded LBs), and a 56.9 coverage grade (41st among 88 graded LBs). He's on the books until 2027, but the Titans may want to get faster and more athletic in the middle of the field. This is where Walker could make an impact.

Over four seasons with the Packers, Walker compiled 469 total tackles, 29 TFLs, 19 QB hits, 17 pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. In each season, he finished with 100-plus tackles, leading the Packers in that area since 2022. His style of play and size profile are the kind of linebacker that Saleh likes.

He likes LBs that are quick and get downhill in a hurry. He needs them to put their feet on the ground and attack. During Saleh's time with the New York Jets, Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood were two guys who he took under his wing. Both developed into quality players under his watch, which included an All-Pro (2023) season for Williams. Meanwhile, Sherwood went from a backup to a player who has produced 100-plus tackles in back-to-back seasons.

Spotrac has listed Walker's market value at $9.7 million, projecting him to get a three-year, $29 million deal. The Titans can easily offer Walker that contract and will likely be a player they target. Saleh will be looking to make some additions to his new defense, and the former Georgia standout could be a player he seeks to bring with him. He fits the profile that Saleh looks for in a linebacker, making him an interesting name to watch for this offseason.

