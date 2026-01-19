Packers Now on Raheem Morris Collision Course as Hafley Leaves for Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers officially need a new defensive coordinator. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Miami Dolphins are hiring Jeff Hafley to become their next head coach. He joins Jon-Eric Sullivan in Miami, which creates a void on the defensive staff.

The Packers were preparing for this, as they had a feeling that Hafley would be gone. With that becoming a reality, Green Bay must find a coach to take over this unit, and Raheem Morris would be a logical option.

Packers Seem Like Perfect Fit for Raheem Morris

After Morris was relieved of his duties by the Atlanta Falcons, Matt LaFleur revealed that the two spoke after the news. He gave Morris credit for how the Falcons ended the year, but the fact that he contacted Morris so quickly after the firing shows the two share a close friendship. And that shouldn't be a shocker, as they coached together earlier in their careers.

They first crossed paths with the Washington Commanders. LaFleur was their quarterbacks coach from 2010 to 2013, while Morris was their defensive backs coach from 2012 to 2014. These men were also on the same staff during their time with the Atlanta Falcons. LaFleur was once again the quarterbacks coach from 2015 to 2016, with Morris serving as the assistant head coach, defensive pass game coordinator, and wide receivers coach during those two campaigns.

Although it has been a decade since they were on the same staff, they kept tabs on each other. And with an opening at DC, Morris could be a great option. He's known around the league for being a stout defensive mind. During his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams (2021-2023), he won Super Bowl LVI, as the defense held three of the four playoff opponents to 20 points or less.

Morris met with the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals for their head coach openings. New York hired John Harbaugh, while the Titans have named Robert Saleh and Matt Nagy as their finalists.

That would leave the Cardinals as the only team still looking for a coach who had interest in Morris, but the Packers are a far more desirable option. Green Bay has playmakers all over this defense, and they can be one of the best units in the league, as they put on display prior to Micah Parsons tearing his ACL.

Morris is a coach who will be hired this cycle, and the Packers appear to be a sensible option. He has found success in multiple locations and knows how to craft an effective defensive scheme. The friendship between Morris and LaFleur shouldn't be understated, with familiarity being something that both sides could seek.

The Packers will need to start compiling a list of candidates, and Morris should certainly be at the top of the group they consider.

