Reunion of Former Packers Apparently Delayed Until Week 10

Immediately after losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, the Pittsburgh Steelers brought in former Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a workout. It wasn't much longer after that opportunity when news rolled in that Valdes-Scantling was indeed putting pen to paper with the Steelers.

It turns out, however, the signing has to wait for another week, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. MVS now has to watch the Steelers host the 7-1 Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday before making his deal official ahead of Week 10.

Aaron Rodgers-Marquez Valdes-Scantling Reunion Will Have to Wait

The 31-year-old WR began the season on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad before getting signed to the active roster. After appearing in five games, Valdes-Scantling was placed on the injured reserve with a calf injury and released shortly after. Now, only two weeks later, MVS is about to find his new home, his fifth since leaving the Packers in the 2022 offseason.

Valdes-Scantling had a solid Chiefs stint, but his stops afterward have left plenty to be desired, never matching the standard he set playing with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The duo had an excellent partnership from 2018 to 2021, helping the star quarterback win back-to-back MVPs while establishing the ex-South Florida pass-catcher as the league's premier deep threat.

Even though he is not the athletic force he was earlier in his career, Valdes-Scantling can still make an impact playing alongside Rodgers. It's safe to assume that Rodgers pulled a few strings to get his former teammate to Pittsburgh, as he has consistently been doing since leaving the Packers. Whether it will be enough to revive Valdes-Scantling's career, however, remains to be seen.

Pittsburgh currently looks like a middling passing game, ranking 19th in the league in total passing yards and 13th in yards gained per passing attempt. DK Metcalf has been dominating targets for the Steelers all season, putting up 27 catches, 461 yards, and five touchdowns in seven games. The rest of the passing game has been more egalitarian as Rodgers has been spreading the love. Six Steelers average at least two catches per game, making it more feasible that MVS could carve out a role for himself there.

Where Valdes-Scantling provides the most value, however, is his ability to take his game to the next level in the postseason. The Steelers are firmly in the race, sitting atop the AFC North with a 4-3 record. If they can get themselves to the playoffs, it will be fascinating to see whether MVS has another iconic moment in him.

Needless to say, Packers fans will be watching closely.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: