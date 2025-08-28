Released Packers QB Officially Closes the Book on GB Return

The Green Bay Packers had some difficult decisions to make regarding their 53-man roster ahead of the 2025 season.

When parting ways with several players, Taylor Elgersma and Sean Clifford were let go, and Clifford officially said goodbye to Green Bay.

In an Instagram post, Clifford wrote, "Thank you, Green Bay. Grateful for every moment wearing the green and gold, for my teammates who became brothers, and for a community that welcomed me with open arms. One of the best experiences of my life, and something I'll carry with me forever. Much love, GB. GPG."

Former #Packers QB Sean Clifford makes it official he will not be back. pic.twitter.com/1WhLC9anN3 — Alec (@Alec_332) August 27, 2025

Sean Clifford Says Goodbye to Packers on Instagram

Clifford entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft by Green Bay. They believed they were getting a quality QB2 for Jordan Love, but that was far from the case. In his career with the Packers, he only went 1-of-1 for 37 yards in a contest back in 2023.

Throughout his tenure with the Packers, Clifford struggled with accuracy and keeping the offense moving. This preseason, he went 9-of-17 for just 44 passing yards. He averaged a measly 2.6 yards per completion and failed to impress the coaching staff enough after three years in the system.

Considering Malik Willis is on the team and a clear QB2, the Packers didn't feel a reason to keep Clifford around. Willis came over via trade last year and ended up starting two games for Green Bay, going 2-0 in those outings. Over seven games for the Packers in 2024, Willis went 40-of-54 for 550 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He added 138 rushing yards and another TD on the ground.

Willis has given the team confidence in his ability to step in and provide them a fighting chance if something were to happen to Jordan Love.

Instead of signing Clifford to even the practice squad, Green Bay went in another direction and signed QB Clayton Tune to theirs.

Clifford's selection was a dart throw in Day 3, but things didn't work out. That's the nature of the business, but the Packers have closed the door on that chapter. And Clifford's social media post was the final nail in the coffin.

