Ex-Packer Starts Beef with SB Favorite After Getting Done Dirty

Former Green Bay Packers defender Mike Pennel isn't taking his surprise release well. Anytime a player posts a comic villain's monologue, you know something odd is happening. For Pennel, it is the veteran's time with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to an end. The Super Bowl champion wasn't an expected release and doesn't appear to be taking the move very well.

Pennel was an undrafted free agent who became a surprise contributor for the Packers. After spending two seasons in Green Bay, the veteran started a journeyman career, spending time with the Jets, Patriots, Chiefs, Bears, and Falcons. Reunions with Chicago and Kansas City showed the veteran still had the respect of both franchises, even if things didn't work the first time around. With the Chiefs, Pennel would win two Super Bowls and become a respected depth piece for the franchise.

However, this didn't stop the Chiefs from cutting the cord when young options presented themselves in the 2025 preseason. It left Pennel frustrated and sitting in free agency, plotting his revenge. Something Green Bay fans could find a level of amusement in as they watch the drama play out from afar.

Mike Pennel via Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/Coxo8GEUbK — Chiefs Blitz (@ChiefsBlitz) August 28, 2025

Former Packers Defender Goes Nuclear After Chiefs Release

The Dark Knight remains an iconic film thanks to director Christopher Nolan and Heath Ledger's unhinged portrayal of the Joker. With this in mind, it doesn't come as a surprise that Pennel landed on the film when reacting to his release. Chiefs Blitz tweeted out Pennel's Instagram story, where the defender is sending a clear message to Kansas City. One that is uttered in Ledger's defining performance, with the villain explaining why he is burning a pile of cash.

It wasn't about money but about sending a "message" one that the former Packer is now using to send out a message of his own. Among all the thank you messages being sent out from roster cuts, Pennel is an outlier. The Super Bowl champ feels burned by the surprise release and has no issue with letting his exact feelings be known.

As we await the regular season, it is a welcome soap opera providing a bit of a distraction from Green Bay's injury concerns. For Pennel, it will be interesting to watch whether or not the veteran gets the chance at revenge he so obviously seeks. Landing with a rival of the Chiefs or seeking out a deal with a team slated to play the former Green Bay defender's new nemesis.

