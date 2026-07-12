Redrafting frustrating Green Bay Packers' 2021 draft class

Looking back, it is clear that the Green Bay Packers' 2021 draft class is among the more frustrating in recent memory. This was the case for many teams, with COVID having shaken up the college landscape and leaving scouting with far less sample size to go off of. With this in mind, let's rewind back to the draft and revisit what decisions Green Bay might have made in a perfect world.

The rules for this exercise are that we are simply looking at the draft's first five rounds, and if a draft pick is changed, that player must have been selected within ten picks of Green Bay's choice. Leading us to a first-round decision that returned nothing but frustration during his time with the franchise.

Round One Pick #29 Eric Stokes

While Stokes appears to have turned his career around with the Las Vegas Raiders, there is no denying his time with the Packers was defined by inconsistency. If the franchise could rewind, the obvious choice within their reach would be current Philadelphia Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson. The veteran has struggled with injury, but there is no denying that when he is on the field, he is among the league's most reliable forces.

Round Two Pick #62 Josh Myers

Myers' time as an expected contributor would be short-lived, making it another no-brainer to rethink the selection. Looking at the best options within ten picks of the selection, it becomes clear just how many misses there were on day two of the draft. However, there is one player that exceeded expectations, and that is current Houston Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills. The Packers would greatly benefit from his presence, adding a stabilizing force at the position behind Jordan Love.

Round Three Pick #85 Amari Rodgers

Rodgers was selected only four picks before Nico Collins would come off the board. The current Houston receiver really handed the Texans back-to-back elite draft decisions and a player who would've fit perfectly within the offense of Matt LaFleur. It is fun to imagine what the duo might have accomplished and consider what numbers Collins could put up as Jordan Love's primary receiver.

Round Four Pick #142 Royce Newman

Newman is yet another forgettable name in a long string of bad front office choices. If we could rewin it wouldn't be Newman, but current Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham. The defender is a valued depth piece and more than capable of making a handful of eye-popping plays throughout the course of the season. It would be great defensive line depth that Green Bay would've seen make an impact and likely held onto.

Round Five Pick #173 TJ Slaton

A failed draft decision that didn't give the team the hoped-for defensive line impact it was seeking. Instead, the right move was unquestionably to take safety Talanoa Hufanga, who has put together an impressive career and would still be an undeniable force at the back of Green Bay's secondary.

Round Five Pick #178 Shemar Jean-Charles

It is here where it becomes a legitimate debate as to whether or not the Packers would change their pick. This isn't due to Jean-Charles, but a lack of talent within these ten players selected within Green Bay's window. In the end, Avery Williams would have been a solid selection, having a solid run as a good return option and depth piece on Atlanta's roster. While it isn't a huge impact, there is at least more staying power than Jean-Charles offered.