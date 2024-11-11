Recently Traded Packer Clearly Doesn't Miss Green Bay at All After Latest Comments
By Jovan Alford
Last week, the Green Bay Packers made one move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, sending veteran pass rusher Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 seventh-round pick.
It wasn’t shocking to see the Packers ship out Smith as his name popped up in trade rumors ahead of the deadline. The veteran defender later revealed that he requested a trade in his first press conference with the Steelers media.
On Sunday, Smith made his Steelers’ debut and played well, recording three total tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, and a sack. The last time Smith had recorded a sack was in Green Bay’s Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
After Pittsburgh’s win over the Washington Commanders, Smith expressed his excitement about this new opportunity while throwing a subtle shot at the Packers.
“These dudes are relentless as hell. I love the mindset and the dawg mentality,” Smith said (h/t Steelers Depot). “It’s not one person with the dawg mentality, it’s everybody. Those are great people to be around.”
Based on his latest comments, Smith was happy to get out of Green Bay. When you say that it’s not one person with dawg mentality, it’s everybody, it could insinuate that not everybody on the Packers’ defense was playing on the same accord.
That said, we also have to remember that Smith wasn’t fond of Jeff Hafley’s scheme which took Smith from a 3-4 EDGE to a 4-3. Also, Smith saw his playing time decrease. In his final game with the Packers, he only had 21 defensive snaps.
The former Packers defender is off to a great start and will try to ride that momentum for the rest of the season.
