Preston Smith Makes Shocking Reveal After Packers Trade
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers traded veteran pass rusher Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 seventh-round pick. The decision to move the veteran defender wasn’t surprising. Smith saw his production and playing time decrease.
In Green Bay’s Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions, the 31-year-old only played 21 defensive snaps and had three combined tackles. Smith had 11 QB pressures and 2.5 sacks in nine games with the Packers this season.
That said, Smith will be looking to get back on track and hopefully make an impact with the Steelers for the second half of the regular season.
On Wednesday, the veteran pass rusher spoke to the media in Pittsburgh for the first time since the trade and made a shocking admission.
Packers News: Veteran Defender Requested Trade Out of Green Bay Weeks Ago
According to Mark Kaboly, Smith told reporters he requested a trade a couple of weeks ago. It doesn’t come as a surprise to hear given Smith’s decreased snaps in last week’s loss to the Lions.
Smith also said he views himself as a 3-4 linebacker and not a 4-3 defensive end, which was his role under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
"It’s just what I’ve been playing in the last nine years of my career until this last season," the veteran pass rusher said (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "It’s what I feel comfortable playing in, what I got used to playing in. Just being back in the system is like riding your favorite bike again."
Smith playing in a 4-3 defense could’ve played a role in his struggles this season in Green Bay. Last season under former defensive coordinator Joe Barry, the veteran pass rusher recorded 23 quarterback pressures and 8.5 sacks.
Packers fans will be watching to see what Smith does in Pittsburgh, who could be making his debut on Sunday.
