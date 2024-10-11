Recent Top Packers Pick is Now a Clear Bust After Latest News
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers drafted two tight ends in the 2023 NFL Draft as they looked to add more talent around first-year starting quarterback Jordan.
The Packers took former Oregon State standout Luke Musgrave with the 42nd overall pick in the second round. Then in the third round, Green Bay surprisingly took former South Dakota State star Tucker Kraft with the 78th overall pick.
The Packers prioritized offense in the 2023 NFL Draft, taking wide receivers Jayden Reed (second round) and Dontayvion Wicks (fifth round).
As for the rookie tight ends, they had a chance to compete against each other for the starting spot last season. However, neither guy stood out. Tucker had 31 receptions (40 targets) for 355 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games (eight starts).
Meanwhile, Musgrave had 34 receptions (46 targets) for 352 yards and a touchdown in 11 games (nine starts). The former Oregon State pass catcher had his rookie season interrupted by a lacerated kidney, forcing him to miss six games.
Fast forward to the 2024 season, and Musgrave is banged up again, while Kraft is starting to assert him as TE1 in Green Bay.
On Thursday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Musgrave is likely heading to injured reserve due to a serious ankle injury. LaFleur said “the hope” is for the second-year tight end to play again this season.
Nonetheless, this is terrible news for Musgrave, who was taken in the second round last year and has been outplayed by Kraft to start this season. Granted, Musgrave has been fighting through a tough injury, but Kraft has been ascending over the last couple of weeks.
Musgrave only has five receptions (seven targets) for 22 yards in four games this season. But Kraft has posted 16 receptions (22 targets) for 218 yards and three touchdowns in five games this season.
Due to injuries, you never want to call a player a bust only two years into his career. However, a player’s best ability is availability, which favors Kraft. If Musgrave can get healthy and return this season, there’s still time to change the narrative about himself.
More Packers news and analysis: