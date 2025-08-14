Recent Packers Vet’s Season Is Already Over Just as It Started

With Week 2 of the preseason set to get underway beginning on Friday, some NFL teams are already making subtle changes to their 90-man rosters.

We are inching closer to the roster cutdown deadline at the end of the month, meaning a lot of players will be out of a job, on a practice squad, or on injured reserve. The Green Bay Packers recently signed a running back to their 90-man roster, but also cut ties with two players, who were given injury designations.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see other players waived in the coming days and weeks. This also means ex-Packers, too, who are fighting for jobs across the league. One former Green Bay offensive lineman won’t be on the field with his new team after just coming off the PUP list.

49ers place OT Andre DIllard on Injured Reserve; he just came off PUP on Monday — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 14, 2025

Ex-Packers OT Andre Dillard Placed on Injured Reserve by San Francisco 49ers

On Thursday, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reported that former Packers offensive tackle Andre Dillard was placed on the injured reserve by the San Francisco 49ers. Inman adds that the veteran offensive lineman was just activated off the PUP list on Monday.

This is a disappointing development for Dillard, who signed a one-year contract with the 49ers in May after spending last season with the Packers.

The 29-year-old lineman had a chance to be the 49ers’ swing tackle this coming season, which is a valuable position, especially after San Francisco lost Jaylon Moore in free agency. However, he couldn’t even get on the field after having offseason ankle surgery.

With Dillard’s season already over before it started, it will be interesting to see if he can land another one-year pact next offseason. The former first-round pick appeared in 10 games last season in Green Bay, but most of his snaps came on special teams.

Dillard joined the Packers on a one-year deal last offseason after spending the 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans. With the Titans, the veteran lineman appeared in 16 games and made 10 starts.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who took him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Dillard’s Eagles tenure left much to be desired, as he couldn’t develop into their left tackle of the future and hasn’t been able to live up to that first-round billing. With the Pack, Dillard was able to settle in as a backup, and the hope was that he could continue to build on what he did in Green Bay with San Francisco.

However, now the ex-Packer tackle will try to get healthy and try again next year to make a team’s 53-man roster.

