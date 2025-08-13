Packers Part Ways with 2 Players Ahead of 2nd Preseason Game

The Green Bay Packers are battling the injury bug as they prepare for their second preseason matchup.

Wide receiver Christian Watson remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and is expected to begin the regular season there. The good news is he may be the only “long-term” injury the team is currently facing.

Still, a handful of other key players are dealing with issues of their own.

Safety Xavier McKinney missed the preseason opener but is optimistic about being ready for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Jordan Love recently underwent surgery on his non-throwing thumb and also anticipates being ready before the season kicks off.

The wide receiver group is particularly banged up. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have both missed practice time. Rookie Savion Williams is nursing a shoulder injury that allowed him to participate in practice but kept him out of the first preseason game. On Tuesday, Romeo Doubs also went down, adding to the list of sidelined pass catchers.

The running back room hasn’t escaped unscathed either. Starter Josh Jacobs is missing time, and Emmanuel Wilson is also dealing with an injury. Marshawn Lloyd, who has struggled with durability in the past, is currently healthy but remains a player to monitor.

Packers Waive Two Players With Injury Designations

Jalen White was the latest backfield casualty, injuring himself in the first preseason game. To bring in a healthy replacement, the Packers waived/injured White. The Georgia Southern product was signed as an undrafted free agent in April. Because he was waived with an injury designation, he’ll revert to Green Bay’s injured reserve if unclaimed.

To fill the vacancy, the Packers signed Tyrion Davis-Price. The former LSU standout was a surprise third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, as many projected him to go on Day 3 (or undrafted).

On the defensive side, Green Bay recently re-signed Corey Ballentine after he was unexpectedly released by the Indianapolis Colts. His addition provided enough depth for the team to waive cornerback Isaiah Dunn with an injury designation. Dunn had a difficult preseason debut and suffered a non-contact injury in practice on Monday.

The roster shuffle continued when the Packers claimed wide receiver Kawaan Baker off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

A seventh-round pick in 2021, Baker spent time on Green Bay’s practice squad in 2022 and has since bounced around the league with the Saints, Eagles, and Patriots. He’ll bring another healthy body to a wide receiver room that has been hit hard by injuries.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: