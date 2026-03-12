Recent Packers Undrafted Success Retires in Middle of Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers have been fairly active ever since the offseason activity picked up during the start of free agency. Not only did they Packers flesh out their secondary by signing cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, they made some notable moves with Nate Hobbs and Elgton Jenkins' releases, as well as Zaire Franklin's acquisition from the Indianapolis Colts.

As much as player movement dominates this part of the NFL offseason, it's also a time when players decide to walk away from football. In fact, one ex-Packer is ready to call it a career, as The Athletic's Joe Person reported on Wednesday that former Green Bay offensive lineman Yosh Nijman is retiring from the league.

"After seven incredible years in the NFL, I've decided it's time to step away from the game of football... Football has given me so much, but I'm excited for the next chapter of life and the new ways God will use me moving forward. The lessons, memories, and relationships from this game will stay with me forever. " Yosh Nijman, OL

Former Packers OL Yosh Nijman Retires on Thursday

After five years at Virginia Tech, Nijman joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft. The 6-foot-7 blocker's size was impossible for Green Bay's coaching staff to ignore, leading to his starting a journey in Titletown that would last 67 games (22 starts) across five seasons.

After spending his first year on the sidelines, due to inexperience and injury, Nijman found himself in a bigger role with the Packers in 2020, playing 16 games. He earned more trust as a starter with each passing year, with his best performance coming when he played to a career-best 74.4 Pro Football Focus pass-block grade in 2022.

Nijman found success on both left and right sides of the Packers' offensive line until his stint ended during the 2024 offseason. That's when he signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, leading to 32 appearances (seven starts) since putting pen to paper. He showed he had some juice left in the tank with an impressive 82.7 run-block grade last season, making it seem like his retirement is more of a personal decision rather than forced by injury.



Spotrac lists Nijman's career earnings at just over $13.6 million, meaning he can afford to retire from the NFL (assuming he's been smart with his money). Interestingly, his projected market value in free agency was only $1 million, so it's possible he wasn't willing to continue with the NFL grind if the price wasn't right.

Even though his career ended sooner than expected, Nijman is an example of one of the many former UDFAs who joined the Packers and found success. Green Bay fans will be looking forward to seeing where the now-retired offensive lineman will do next, whether he continues in football as a coach or chooses a new career entirely.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: