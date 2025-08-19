Recent Packers RB's Season Comes to an End on Tuesday

As the third week of preseason gets underway, teams across the league will begin to cut ties with multiple players ahead of the cutdown day.

Some of these players will be re-signed to their respective teams' practice squad, while others will end up on another team’s taxi squad or end up back in free agency. The Green Bay Packers made a slew of moves on Monday, which included a couple of defensive signings.

In addition to players being cut or waived, some will have their seasons cut short by injury. The Packers have only had to put two players on injured reserve in Jalen White and Isaiah Dunn. And sadly, a former Packers running back is now in the same position as those two guys with his new team.

RB Patrick Taylor Jr placed on season-ending Injured Reserve — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 19, 2025

Former Packers RB Patrick Taylor Jr. Suffers Season-Ending Injury

On Tuesday, according to Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group, the San Francisco 49ers announced that veteran running back Patrick Taylor Jr. was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The ex-Packers running back was competing to win a spot on the 49ers’ roster this summer, but suffered a dislocated shoulder last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Before getting hurt, he had four carries for minus-six yards.

In the 49ers’ preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, Taylor didn’t do much on the ground as he had seven yards on five carries and a touchdown. He also added a catch for four yards.

The 49ers re-signed Taylor to a one-year deal this offseason after he appeared in 13 games and one start in 2024. The ex-Packer recorded 183 rushing yards and a touchdown on 39 carries.

Before joining the 49ers in 2024, Taylor spent parts of three seasons in Green Bay, where he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The 6-foot-2, 217-pound running back spent nearly half of his time in Green Bay on special teams when he played, playing 276 ST snaps compared to 322 on offense.

Taylor's his best season with the Packers happened in 2023, when he posted 190 scrimmage yards on 43 touches.

During his last season in Green Bay, Taylor was released by the Packers on Oct. 10, 2023. He was signed eight days later by the New England Patriots to their practice squad but didn’t appear in any regular-season games with the Pats, as he returned to Green Bay almost a little over a month later.

No one likes to see any player have their season cut short by injury, regardless of whether it's in the preseason or during the regular season. For a guy like Taylor, you hope that he can have a speedy recovery and find a new opportunity next offseason.

