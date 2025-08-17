Recent Packers Pick Is Shining After Looking Like a Bust as Rookie

Last season, the Green Bay Packers received unexpected contributions from a few players from their rookie class. Edgerrin Cooper, Javon Bullard, and Evan Williams, who were taken between the second and fourth rounds, brought a spark to Green Bay’s defense at linebacker and in the secondary. If you are a Packers fan, all those guys exceeded expectations in their first years.

However, on the other end of the spectrum, Packers fans were down on first-round pick Jordan Morgan. He played in six games (one start), thanks to season-ending shoulder surgery. In the six games he played in, the rookie lineman had a 61.5 pass blocking grade (ranked 73rd among 136 qualified guards) and a 56.2 run blocking grade (99th), per PFF.

Green Bay had him playing in the interior (right and left guard), which was foreign to him, as he spent most of his time at left tackle in college.

That said, fast forward months later to training camp, and the 24-year-old offensive lineman is a completely different player than he was a year ago. On Saturday, Morgan showed the Packers and the fans how far he’s come against the Indianapolis Colts.

Another strong performance for Jordan Morgan at LT pic.twitter.com/IwB43mdUfF — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) August 17, 2025

Former Packers 1st Round Pick Jordan Morgan Puts On a Clinic vs. Colts

The Packers were looking for a better overall performance on Saturday after being embarrassed at home by the New York Jets. Morgan must’ve taken that to heart because the former first-round pick put on a pass-blocking clinic. The young offensive lineman did an outstanding job holding his own on the left side while keeping pressure off of Malik Willis.

According to Pro Football Focus, Morgan had the fourth-highest overall grade on offense (74.6), as he didn’t give up a pressure in over 15 pass-blocking snaps. If you are Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, you’re excited to see Morgan coming into his own and stacking performances.

In the preseason opener against the Jets, the former first-round selection didn’t allow a single pressure in 23 pass-blocking snaps. With Rasheed Walker still battling a groin injury, Morgan has made the starting left tackle battle interesting down the stretch.

It’s tough to say that Walker should lose his job, given that he’s not healthy. However, the best ability is availability, which favors Morgan, who has only bolstered his case with two tremendous showings in the preseason.

