Packers Veteran Suddenly in Position to Lose Starting Job in Preseason

The Green Bay Packers have never been shy about pouring resources into their offensive line. Just take a look at the cash and draft picks they’ve thrown at the big boys up front.

They backed up the Brinks truck this offseason to hand Aaron Banks a four-year, $77 million deal. Banks, by most accounts, is a solid-but-not-spectacular starting left guard in the NFL.

Green Bay also locked up Zach Tom with a four-year, $88 million extension. Tom’s an arrow-pointing-up right tackle who played like one of the league’s best last season.

Over the years, they’ve used plenty of high draft picks on the trenches. Elgton Jenkins came in as a second-rounder. Sean Rhyan was a third. Jordan Morgan was their 2024 first-round pick, and Anthony Belton came in via the second round this year.

That’s not even counting the oodles of Day 3 swings they’ve taken on linemen.

Packers May Be Getting Ready to Let Rasheed Walker Walk

One of those late-round lottery tickets was Rasheed Walker. A seventh-round pick in 2022, Walker worked his way up from roster bubble to starting-caliber left tackle.

When David Bakhtiari’s knee gave out again in 2023, it was Walker who stepped in. He’s started 32 straight games since and carved out a reputation as a dependable blindside protector.

But here’s the rub—his rookie contract’s up after the 2025 season, and the Packers might be ready to let him walk. With big-money deals already on the books for Banks, Jenkins, and Tom, there’s only so much cheddar to go around.

Walker opened camp as the starting left tackle, but a nagging groin injury has kept him on the sidelines lately. That’s opened the door for Morgan to step in and make his case.

Morgan’s been stuck in that “guard or tackle?” limbo since entering the league, but he’s adamant he’s a tackle—and the Packers are giving him every shot to prove it.

In the preseason opener against the Jets, Morgan was lights-out. He didn’t give up a single pressure and more than held his own in the run game. For a guy who barely saw the field as a rookie thanks to injuries, that’s exactly the kind of start Green Bay wanted to see.

The original plan was to bring Morgan along slowly and let him fight for a starting gig next year. But if he keeps balling out, Walker might find himself sliding into a backup role—or, at best, splitting reps on Jordan Love’s blindside.

