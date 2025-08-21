Recent Packers Cut Now Back with GB After Testing Open Waters

The Green Bay Packers were busy earlier this week as they made a few transactions to kick off the third week of preseason.

The Packers signed a rookie defensive lineman who was recently with the Tennessee Titans, and then they added a former 2024 draft pick in the secondary. Green Bay hopes that at least one of these guys will stand out and push for a spot on the practice squad.

At the same time, to add these two new players to the 90-man roster, the Packers had to part ways with cornerback Garnett Hollis (released) and defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. (waived with an injury designation).

Since he was waived, Randolph could have signed with another team despite having the injury designation. That said, the first-year defender will likely be making his way back to Green Bay.

Keith Randolph Jr. Heads to Injured Reserve After Going Unclaimed on Waivers

On Tuesday afternoon, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that Randolph reverted to injured reserve after going unclaimed on waivers.

Before getting injured, the 6-foot-4, 296-pound defensive lineman had played well in the limited snaps he saw in the preseason. In the Packers’ last game against the Indianapolis Colts, he had two pass deflections in 26 defensive snaps.

Then, in Green Bay’s preseason opener against the New York Jets, Randolph racked up three total tackles on seven defensive snaps. Since Randolph wasn’t placed on season-ending injured reserve, there might be a chance he eventually gets pushed to the practice squad when healthy.

As we see every year in the NFL, you can never have too much depth on the offensive and defensive lines, as injuries will happen.

Green Bay picked up Randolph at the end of last season, signing him to a futures/reserves deal in January, giving him the chance to compete for a roster spot this summer.

Before latching on with the Packers, Randolph signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL draft. The Bears didn’t keep Randolph on the roster, as they cut ties with him at the end of the preseason.

