Packers Usher Out Ex-Bears Defender They Took a Chance on

The Green Bay Packers are back on the practice field Monday after just playing their second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts over the weekend. The Packers are getting ready for their final preseason tilt against the Seattle Seahawks, which will be the last chance for several players who are trying to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

However, a couple of players sadly won’t get a chance to play in the preseason finale, as the Packers have made a couple of roster moves to kick off the week. Green Bay signed rookie defensive tackle Devonte O’Malley, giving them more depth in the trenches for the last game.

They also signed safety Jaylin Simpson, but to make room for those two new players, the team parted ways with a defensive lineman who has ties to another team in the NFC North.

Packers released Garnett Hollis and waived/injured Keith Randolph. https://t.co/BwOVvzS0zM — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 18, 2025

Packers Kick Ex-Bears DT Keith Randolph to Curb Ahead of 3rd Preseason Game

According to Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers on SI, the Packers have waived defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. with an injury designation.

The Packers initially signed Randolph Jr. to a futures/reserves deal at the end of the season in January after the Chicago Bears cut ties with him at the end of last preseason. The Bears signed Randolph as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 296-pound defender has played in both of Green Bay’s preseason games thus far. In Saturday’s four-point win over the Indianapolis Colts, Randolph Jr. played 27 total snaps (26 on defense) and had two pass deflections.

In Green Bay’s preseason opener against the New York Jets, the first-year defender only logged seven defensive plays, but recorded three combined tackles. The ex-Bears defensive tackle had an uphill climb to make the 53-man roster, given the talent at the position.

That said, even with Randolph getting cut, there’s a chance he could find his way back to Green Bay via the practice squad in the coming days. However, the Packers likely want to see what new defensive tackle Devonte O’Malley can do, along with the other guys fighting to stay in Green Bay.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: