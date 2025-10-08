Ravens Just Added Another Headache to Go Along with Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers certainly haven’t been boring this season, but things may be a little more entertaining if Jaire Alexander were still around. Alexander served as the Packers’ shutdown corner for years, but injuries and off-the-field antics eventually led to Green Bay deciding he wasn’t worth the cost to keep around.

After his release in June, Alexander signed with the Baltimore Ravens but his injuries and antics have continued while playing for the NFL’s worst defense. With the Ravens circling the drain at 1-4, the Ravens added former Super Bowl champion safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad on Tuesday. But the signing could turn out to be a bigger headache if he shares the same secondary as Alexander.

Former Packer Jaire Alexander and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a Ravens Meltdown Waiting to Happen

On paper, having Alexander and Gardner-Johnson on the same defense is a great idea. Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro selection during his seven years in Green Bay and was often tasked with guarding the opponent’s No. 1 receiver. Gardner-Johnson has also been an impactful player as recently as last season, when he grabbed six interceptions to help the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl.

For a Ravens defense that has coughed up 6.7 net yards per passing attempt (9th highest) and the most points allowed (177) in the NFL after five weeks, bringing in both players should stop the bleeding. But it also could be a powder keg considering both players' off-the-field antics.

Packers fans know about Alexander, who infamously almost cost the Packers the ball in both halves of a December 2023 game against the Carolina Panthers after going out for a coin toss in his hometown of Charlotte despite not being a captain of the team. But Gardner-Johnson has also been known to be outspoken, angering teammates, coaches and even Taylor Swift fans during his career.

Gardner-Johnson’s latest stop was with the Houston Texans, and unsurprisingly, he didn’t last long. While his on-field play didn’t do anything to make the Texans think twice with a 59.6 overall grade and a career-high 118.8 passer rating allowed in coverage according to Pro Football Focus, he also criticized his teammates, his role in the defense, and requested a trade after three games.

With Alexander already making headlines for the wrong reasons, Alexander and Gardner-Johnson may form the most explosive situation west of Philadelphia this season. Packer fans may even have a front-row seat to the madness when the Packers host the Ravens on Dec. 27.

Of course, the Packers are doing just fine without Alexander and can just sit back and watch as they look to compete in the NFC without the headaches.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: