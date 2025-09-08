Ravens Ignored Packers' Jaire Alexander Warning and Are Paying the Price

The Green Bay Packers cruised to a 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1. While Green Bay was able to start the season off in style, on Sunday Night Football, former CB Jaire Alexander got tormented in primetime.

He joined the Ravens in free agency, and in his debut, he showed why the Packers decided to move on from him.

Former Packers CB Jaire Alexander Struggled in Week 1

In 33 total snaps, Alexander finished with a massively underwhelming 29.8 overall grade and 28.9 coverage grade on PFF. He gave up three catches for 83 yards, which is a staggering 27 yards per reception.

There were several moments in Week 1 where Alexander looked overmatched. He was called for a defensive pass interference when defending Josh Palmer on a pivotal fourth down in the third quarter, which put the ball at the Bills' four-yard line and resulted in a touchdown to get Buffalo back in the mix.

On Buffalo's game-winning drive, Alexander was beaten again by Palmer on a corner route on the left side of the field that went for 32 yards. Then later on in that same drive, Bills WR Keon Coleman beat Alexander for a 25-yard gain, and instead of letting him score, he made a shoestring tackle. That didn't give the Ravens the chance at getting the ball back, as Buffalo ran down the clock and kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired.

It was a bad debut for Alexander, and Green Bay just has to be thrilled that he isn't that in the green and yellow.

The Packers decided to part ways due to his contract and injury history. He wasn't able to stay on the field for Green Bay over the last few years, and in his first outing with his new team, he let them down. There's a reason why Green Bay moved on from the Louisville product, and it didn't take long for that reasoning to be justified.

It's still just Week 1, and it's a long NFL season, but this isn't the start he was looking for with his new team.

