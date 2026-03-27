Rasheed Walker's 1st Panthers Comments Hammer Home Packers' Mistake

The Green Bay Packers have seen multiple players walk out the door this offseason, but not everyone is in the same tier. Some former Packers won't be missed after seeking fresh starts; however, the decision to let tackle Rasheed Walker walk appears to be Green Bay's worst move of free agency.

Walker joined the Carolina Panthers on a one-year, $4 million deal (worth up to $10 million), and his first comments with his new squad show that he feels the Packers made the wrong choice by not bringing him back.

"I feel like wherever I landed, they were getting a steal anyway because what I bring to a team is, I bring intensity," Walker told Panthers reporter Darin Gantt on Thursday. "I'm a great teammate. I work hard, and I go hard for my teammates."

Even though he has yet to play a single snap for Carolina, Walker is making it clear what the Panthers are getting and, at the same time, what the Packers will be missing out on.

Packers Likely Regret Rasheed Walker Mistake Even More

It's clear that the Packers feel like Jordan Morgan is ready to take that next step in his development and become the starting LT, but that's certainly risky.



Morgan spent the first two years of his career playing guard, where the results have been a mixed bag. Tackle is his natural position, so there's hope that he'll take that next step, but with the price that Walker got from Carolina, Green Bay should have put in a bigger effort to bring him back.



Walker was nabbed in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, but developed into a quality starter. He started in 48 games for the Packers, including 15-plus starts in three straight seasons, while his Pro Football Focus grades showed that he was a better pass blocker than a run blocker.

Season Overall Grade Pass Blocking Grade Run Blocking Grade 2023 66.3 74.7 56.3 2024 68.7 80.1 53.6 2025 63.0 69.3 53.7

Although Walker committed 27 penalties and allowed 14 sacks over this stretch, he still gave the Packers a nice floor at tackle. He brought some leadership off the field as well that players could lean on. With him no longer on the roster, they have to hope that this unit doesn't take a step back.



The Packers also lost Elgton Jenkins on the offensive line. They have two veterans no longer in the fold, and based on Walker's comments, his impact goes beyond the football field. That's something else the Packers will need to replace in 2026, and Walker is making it clear what Carolina is getting, while expressing what the Packers have lost.

No matter who you slice it, the Packers should have brought Walker back at this price. It was a steal, and that's exactly how the former Packer feels.

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