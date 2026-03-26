Packers' Worst Move of Free Agency Is Already Painfully Clear

The Green Bay Packers have seen some roster turnover before the first month of free agency is over. Guys like Malik Willis, Romeo Doubs, Quay Walker, Rasheed Walker, and Elgton Jenkins all signed with other teams in free agency, while new faces like Javon Hargrave and Benjamin St-Juste are on their way to Titletown.

Some moves were expected and the right decisions, but it can't be said with everyone.



After Walker's contract details with the Carolina Panthers were revealed, it looked like the Packers made a mistake by letting him walk. The veteran blocker signed a one-year, $4 million deal that could go up to $10 million with incentives.



With it being such a low-cost, low-risk deal, the Packers were likely better off bringing him back.

Not Re-Signing Rasheed Walker Was a Massive Blunder

When he first hit the open market, there was an expectation that he would get around $20 million annually, but that never materialized. Instead, he got a very reasonable deal, and the Packers should have been all over that. The decision shows how they feel about Jordan Morgan in that role.





The Packers drafted him in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, but over his first two years, he's dealt with a season-ending shoulder injury while being asked to play both interior guard spots, along with snaps at left and right tackle. He certainly has room to grow as a player, but there's a belief he'll be better at tackle, which was his natural position in college.

While there's certainly meat on the bone there, it's risky to roll with a player heading into a crucial third year and will be tasked with protecting Jordan Love's blindside.

Over the last two seasons, Love has missed two games in each campaign, which isn't ideal, even if it isn't a ton of time. Walker hasn't been a lockdown tackle, but he was stable in that spot the past two years. He gave up nine total sacks while logging a 74.1 or higher pass-blocking grade on Pro Football Focus.



Even if the Packers wanted Morgan to start, they could have had a competition during camp, which would only push each guy to bring their best foot forward. And whoever lost the battle would become the top swing tackle. You can never have enough quality offensive linemen on your team.

Of course, Morgan can step up and be the Packers' LT of the future, but it's still a looming question around the organization. And with the price that Walker got on the open market, Green Bay should have brought him back at that number and rolled into the 2026 season with two players whom they feel confident starting.

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