Collin Oliver Just Struck Final Nail in Rashan Gary's Packers Coffin

The Green Bay Packers didn’t play many of their starters in a Week 18 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But Packers fans could argue there wasn’t much difference between Sunday’s regular-season finale and when Rashan Gary was on the field in the second half of the season.

Gary has been missing in action over the past nine games, logging 21 total tackles, no tackles for loss, and no sacks. It’s a strong contrast to how Gary started the season with 7.5 sacks, 24 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and has questions about his future in Green Bay.

If Gary’s play wasn’t enough to make it a mystery, Collin Oliver may have planted more evidence with his performance against the Vikings. In his NFL debut, Oliver logged a tackle for loss and two pressures on 17 pass-rushing snaps according to Pro Football Focus, which may be all Green Bay needs to move on from the high-priced veteran and kick off a youth movement for 2026.

Rashan Gary Could Be Playing His Final Snaps for Packers During Playoffs

The Packers’ pass-rushing group has already undergone a significant transformation this season. Green Bay added Micah Parsons at the beginning of the season, but reserve Kingley Engabare took a step forward, and 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness has had his most effective year while working around a foot injury.

Gary was also supposed to be part of the party, but it seems like the Packers were preparing for his departure early this offseason. Warren Brinson is one rookie who has flashed when given the opportunity. But Oliver has drawn plenty of praise, even drawing the nickname “Baby Micah” from his teammates due to his explosive pass-rushing ability.

While Oliver missed most of the season due to a hamstring injury suffered at the NFL Scouting Combine last March, he put his talent on tape on Sunday afternoon. This could spell big problems for Gary, who doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining on the four-year, $96 million contract extension he signed in 2023, according to Over The Cap.

It’s also possible that Gary’s fate was decided before Sunday’s game after seeing his snap count cut to a season-low 33 snaps in the Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

With all things considered, Gary could be playing his final snaps as a Packer during the upcoming playoff run. It’s also conceivable to think that Engabare could be on the way out as a pending free agent this spring. If both edge rushers depart, it creates an opportunity for Oliver, who showed enough that he could fill the void if he’s counted upon next season.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: