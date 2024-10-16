Randall Cobb Reacts to Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams Reunion on Twitter
By Jovan Alford
The New York Jets made a blockbuster move on Tuesday, reuniting two former Packer legends in the Big Apple.
The Jets acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. It will be the first time Adams and Rodgers have played with each other since the 2021 season in Green Bay.
Adams will also be reunited with former Green Bay teammate Allen Lazard, who has become one of Rodgers’ go-to options to start this season. With Rodgers seemingly getting the band back together in New York, it caught the attention of one of his former teammates.
Former Packers and Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb weighed in on social media with his reaction to the Adams trade. Cobb tweeted “Showtime!” on Twitter/X minutes after the trade was announced.
The 34-year-old Cobb had a chance to watch this duo up close for several years in Green Bay and knows what they are capable of. Cobb was with the Jets last season, but Rodgers missed the entire 2023 campaign due to a torn Achilles.
In eight years with the Packers, Adams had three seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards and 73 receiving touchdowns. In Adams' final season with Rodgers (2021), he recorded 123 receptions (169 targets) for 11 touchdowns.
The Jets hope Adams and Rodgers can bring some showtime plays to the field as New York is looking to snap its three-game losing skid in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
