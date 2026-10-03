Raiders hot start has ruined Packers hopes of landing Maxx Crosby

The Green Bay Packers had every reason to be considered as a potential landing spot for Maxx Crosby heading into the 2026 season. Already, the Las Vegas Raiders attempted to trade the star defender with the deal falling through due to an odd situation with the Baltimore Ravens where physical concerns were pointed to as a reason to cancel the trade. While this appeared to set the stage for a possibly elite pairing of Crosby and Micah Parsons, it is safe to say hopes of this deal are dead for the time being.

Las Vegas has been one of if not the league's biggest surprise as they leaped out to a 3-0 start and appear to have the chance to be a legitimate wildcard contender. With winnable games remaining on the second and simply needing to play .500 the rest of the way to have a true playoff shot, there is every reason to think Crosby is no longer on the market.

For the Packers, this leads to keeping an eye on Josh Sweat as the current Arizona Cardinal has been a consistent source of trade speculation. Dealing Sweat to Green Bay would reunite the veteran with current Green Bay defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, with the defender having his best season under the coach in the same role.

Regardless of how this might play out, there is no denying that the Packers are in an interesting position. Green Bay needs to be actively searching for ways to improve and what appeared to be a clear path to accomplishing this has now been removed.

Packers Hopes of Landing Star Pass Rusher Maxx Crosby Appear Dead After Raiders Surge

Crosby isn't just a part of a surprise contender, but help drive their winning ways as the star already has compiled 1.5 sacks and been a consistent presence in the backfield. The numbers might not leap off the page, but watching the Raiders the impact and importance of Crosby is undeniable.

In many ways it is similar to how Parsons changes the Green Bay defense when the veteran is on the field. Having two such options playing alongside each other was a clear chance to push towards a Super Bowl run. One that will now have to be carved through a new path due to the lack of Crosby being on the market.

No question, it is a bit frustrating to see the perfect trade target falling off the market so soon. However, the Packers remain in solid positioning having plenty of time to turn the season back in the right direction.