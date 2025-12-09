Quiet Emanuel Wilson Change in Week 14 May Continue Moving Forward

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson has had an interesting last few weeks. In Week 12, Wilson took over the RB1 duties for an injured Josh Jacobs and had a tremendous performance with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. He also added two receptions (two targets) for 18 yards.

It was exactly what the Packers needed with their star running back sidelined. That said, the 26-year-old Wilson didn’t stay in the RB1 for long, as Jacobs returned in Week 13. Wilson has not seen much work on offense in Green Bay’s last two games, tallying 24 yards on seven carries across 20 offensive snaps.

While it's disappointing to see, especially with how he played in Week 12, the Packers haven’t given up on Wilson. In fact, they might’ve found a new role for him, which emerged in their win over the Chicago Bears.

The former undrafted free agent was handling kickoff duty for the first time since Week 2, and much to the delight of the Packers, he thrived in the role. Wilson had two returns for 55 yards, averaging 27.5 yards per return.

Emanuel Wilson Has Suddenly Carved Out New Role for Himself on Special Teams

When Wilson handled kickoff returns in Week 2, he had one return for 27 yards, which isn’t bad. If you’re the Packers, this could be another way to keep Wilson involved, especially with Jacobs carrying the workload.

Wilson won’t see many touches on offense with Jacobs, but on kick returns, he can create a big play and set up the offense with good field position.

Green Bay’s usual kick returners are Bo Melton and rookie Savion Williams, which makes sense as they don’t see many snaps on offense, and you want to use their skill sets in the third phase of the game.

Melton has been solid on kickoff duties, averaging 24.5 yards per return. Meanwhile, Williams, who is a guy you’d like to get into space, is averaging 25.6 yards per return. However, the rookie wide receiver is dealing with a foot injury that has kept him off the field for the Packers’ last two games.

And for a rookie, who doesn’t get featured a ton on offense, your best ability is availability, and making plays with the snaps you do have. But if he can’t get on the field, the next best option for the team is a guy like Wilson, who can showcase his skills as a playmaker.

That being said, it will be interesting to see if the Packers give Wilson another shot at returning the ball on kickoffs in this weekend’s highly anticipated matchup against the Denver Broncos.

