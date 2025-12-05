Quay Walker Update Offers Packers Hope Against Bears' Rushing Attack

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will meet at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon in what could very well be the game of the weekend across the NFL.

While there is never a need for added motivation when these two NFC North rivals meet, Chicago and Green Bay are battling it out for the top seed in the division and the playoff spot that will come with it. That makes this game all the more important for both sides, which is why the Packers can take solace in the fact that they will be receiving reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball in the form of middle linebacker Quay Walker.

Walker had his injury designation removed on Friday afternoon after being a full participant in practice for two consecutive days, clearing the path for his return to the starting lineup. With one of the league's top rushing attacks coming to town for an early December game on the Frozen Tundra, Green Bay can use all the weapons it has at its disposal in its front seven on defense to slow down D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

Quay Walker's Return Should Provide Boost Against Chicago's Run Game

The Packers' linebacker is known more for his pass coverage skills than his run-stopping abilities; this is no secret. However, with 32 run stops on the year, per Pro Football Focus, it is not as if having Walker out there with the rest of Green Bay's starting 11 on defense would negatively impact its chances of stopping the run.

In fact, Walker's return should only make the Packers more effective against what the Bears do best. With Ty'Ronn Hopper showing he is more than capable of being relied upon during Walker's absence, this linebacker unit is undoubtedly better prepared to collectively limit what Ben Johnson and Chicago's coaching staff want to do when in possession of the ball.

Should Green Bay be able to successfully limit what the Bears can achieve on the ground, the pressure will be placed on the shoulders of Caleb Williams. While the second-year QB has done a fine job of managing the game during Chicago's winning streak, the Packers would much rather be in a position where it is on the QB to beat them rather than the rushing display that was put on display on Black Friday in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nothing is going to come easy for Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. However, with the Packers' defense getting healthier while the Bears' offense sees key pieces ruled out, namely star WR Rome Odunze, the advantage in the first of two tilts between these two teams down the stretch could be moving in the green and yellow's favor.

