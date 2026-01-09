As the Green Bay Packers get ready for Saturday night's road matchup against the Chicago Bears, it is impossible not to consider who could be entering their last game. Obviously, fans hope that this won't be a problem with Green Bay starting a surprise playoff run; however, it is impossible not to be realistic about what appears to be a coin flip game with the Packers dealing with a myriad of injuries. All of this makes it clear that linebacker Quay Walker could be taking his final snaps as a member of Green Bay's roster on Saturday.

Walker is slated to hit free agency at the end of the league year and is coming off another inconsistent season. The defender finished the season with 90 tackles and is heading into the playoffs, appearing to be on his way out. Despite the high number of tackles, Walker struggles in pass coverage, earning an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 48.5 that exposes this inconsistency. Adding to the case to part ways is the limited cap space that discourages signing inconsistent players.

The Packers must remain focused on continuing to build out an impressive defensive core and move on from question marks. Walker clearly qualifies as such, not having any level of consistency in his game throughout the 2025 season. The only thing that could change this outlook is a playoff heater that fuels a deep postseason run. Anything short of this is going to end with Walker wearing a new uniform and the Packers in the market for a new option at linebacker.

Packers LB Quay Walker Appears Poised for Offseason Exit After Playoffs

Walker picked an ideal time to have his pile-up tackles, setting up a lucrative free agency opportunity even after the inconsistency. For Green Bay, it serves as a chance to get younger pieces more involved and turn the page on the Georgia product. The Packers should look to both the draft and free agency to shore up their depth and do so at a cheaper cost than what Walker is likely to garner based on his ability as a tackler and the pedigree of being a former college champion with a highly respected program.

Adding to Walker's upcoming exit is an allowed passer rating of 120 when the linebacker was forced to drop into coverage. This created an obvious hole in a talented defense and demands the organization find a starting option that is a bit more flexible when it comes to holding up in coverage. In a passing league, linebackers are no longer just enforcers and focused on stopping the run, but need to be capable of holding their own with speedy backs and tight ends.

There is also the fact that less cap space after top-dollar extensions on Jordan Love and Micah Parsons means being far more mindful of where you have spent your assets. Green Bay's limited space needs to be focused on finding more consistent veteran options to support a team whose window of contention is ajar. This rules out bringing back project players or pieces that remain a bit of a mystery.

Still, Packer fans hope that we have three more weeks of plays from the linebacker and that this is the start of a magical run. Regardless of the answer, the journey is going to end the same for Walker, with the defender finding a new landing spot in free agency in the offseason.

