Quay Walker Would Be Lucky to Get Re-Signed in 2026

One of the biggest question marks for the Green Bay Packers heading into the offseason will be the status of linebacker Quay Walker. The Georgia product is slated to hit free agency and remains a question mark as to whether or not the Packers should bring the defender back. The concerns with Walker are obvious, with the tackler often a liability in pass coverage. This is evidenced by a 55.3 PFF grade that has taken a hit due to the struggles in the passing game. With this in mind, Walker would be very fortunate to stay with the Packers.

If anything, the linebacker should consider taking a discount to help a talented team that has often propped up his production. This isn't meant to take anything away from Walker's ability as a tackler and run coverage abilities, rather to point out the obvious. The defender has put up productive numbers in the middle of a talented young defense that isn't going to have a difficult time replacing someone of Walker's skill set.

The linebacker needs the Packers more than the franchise needs to retain the defender. With this in mind, Walker would be lucky to be re-signed and continue to play a key role in an extremely talented defense.

It is important to note that this isn't meant to take away from Walker's accomplishments or the clear contributions he offers to the middle of the Green Bay defense. Instead, it is intended to point out the reality that the Packers have the talent to plug in another middle linebacker and perhaps even upgrade the skill set at the position regarding pass protection.

For Walker, this should be weighed into any contract negotiations, understanding just how important the Packers have been to your career thus far. Taking the highest offer might not be the best career choice when you consider the situations that Walker could be thrown into.

This helps paint the picture of how there should be a sense of urgency in free agency to return to a franchise that has helped build a solid resume. One that the Packers can move away from easily, while the linebacker is going to have a far tougher time finding a situation as ideal as his current Green Bay role.

With all of this in mind, it is clear that the defender would be quite lucky to be re-signed by the Packers. Something that should be on his mind down the stretch of the season and into what will be a pivotal offseason decision.

