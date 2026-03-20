Quay Walker Will Regret Leaving Packers During Free Agency

If there is one Green Bay Packers free agent in the 2026 offseason that is going to regret their decision to leave the franchise, it is Quay Walker.

The veteran linebacker signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year deal worth $40.5 million with $28 million in guarantees. These are numbers that the Packers obviously weren't interested in competing with, especially when the team's reported attempts to re-sign Walker didn't go well, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.



The Packers moved on ahead of free agency without him, and his exit played a big role in their eventually acquiring Zaire Franklin from the Indianapolis Colts.

For Walker, choosing money is understandable, but it also sets him up for failure compared to a known situation in Green Bay. For the Packers, the franchise saw the writing on the wall, and their decision to walk away is aging even better.

Quay Walker's Packers Exit Won't Age Well

Walker is stepping into a mess in Las Vegas where the Raiders lack a clear option at quarterback and are attempting to rebuild their entire roster on the fly. He is also expected to step in and be an instant answer while playing in the same division as the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Kansas City Chiefs, who will be in the Super Bowl mix next season.



That's a tall order for a defender who allowed a passer rating of 120.8 when targeted in the 2025 season. It wasn't on a small sample size with Walker playing 464 coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

An obvious hole in Walker's game is the ability to drop back in coverage, and this is one of the reasons why the Packers weren't willing to offer a similar number as the Raiders.

Walker had the stability of Green Bay's coaching staff and a solid franchise around him. Even while struggling to defend the pass, the Packers knew how best to use Walker and put him in position to maximize his talents, leading to a trio of sacks, 90 tackles, and 12 pressures last season.

This isn't going to be the case with the Raiders, who are paying top dollar for the defender and will expect him to step in as an instant part of the solution.

This is a level of pressure and expectations that were never heaped on Walker during his time with Green Bay, increasing the likelihood that he'll eventually regret this move. Staying in Green Bay might have offered a lower initial payday, but it would've kept his value up playing for a team that matters in the playoff picture and that fans and pundits actually pay close attention to.

There's a good chance the Raiders won't be in the playoff mix next season, whereas the Packers showed often last season that they can contend for a title when healthy. It won't be surprising if Walker quickly realizes that money doesn't equate to happiness, and that his best shot at winning a championship ring might already be in his rearview mirror.

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