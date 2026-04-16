Price to Acquire Dexter Lawrence Too Rich for Packers Entering NFL Draft Week

Even with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks leaving, the Green Bay Packers still have one of the most stacked offenses in the game. The defense, on the other hand, is solid but lacks the overall talent of the other unit.

That's why, with Jonathan Gannon taking the reins as defensive coordinator, they would be wise to look for reinforcements, and why they might've been tempted to make a run at New York Giants star DT Dexter Lawrence.

Unfortunately, it seems like they may not be able to make a run at him after all. According to CBS Sports' NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Giants have set a steep asking price for Lawrence's services.

"Quinnen Williams went for a first and second back at the trade deadline, and that generally seems like a fair price for Lawrence. What will be interesting is if the Giants take a 2026 second rounder and demand a 2027 first. If that's the case, and if the Giants do deal Lawrence, they wouldn't have to do the transaction until Friday," Jones wrote.

The Packers Can't Afford to Pursue Dexter Lawrence Right Now

On paper, Lawrence would be a perfect fit for Gannon's 3-4 scheme. He could be another version of Calais Campbell, as he's the same type of big-bodied, pass-rushing specialist defensive lineman who can also shut down the run in the interior of the defensive line.

Nevertheless, the Packers don't have a first-round pick this year because of the Micah Parsons trade. They own the Philadelphia Eagles' first in 2027, but going two years without a first-rounder would just be bad asset management. Given their current assets, they might be better off staying put at No. 52 and just praying to get someone who can make an impact on day one.

The Packers have a solid player in Devonte Wyatt, and while losing Rashan Gary last season was a bit of a blow, they should be just fine. Also, Lawrence wants a new deal, and they're already paying Micah Parsons top dollar, so they may not want to commit that much money on that side of the field, especially with Christian Watson likely getting a contract extension.

On top of that, Lawrence is coming off the worst season of his career. He posted just 0.5 sacks after logging 9.0 in 2024, so he might be starting to decline. He's always been a shutdown, reliable defensive presence in the middle of the defensive line, but Father Time spares no victims. And even though he's just 28, we've seen big-bodied linemen fall off a cliff overnight once their bodies start giving out and they lose explosiveness and athleticism.

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