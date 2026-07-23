Previewing Packers 3 largest projected cap hits in 2026 season

The Green Bay Packers have managed their cap space incredibly well and have more than enough space to make another impact move if needed. Still, there is no denying the team has heavily invested in its best players and is paying a high cap price to do so. This leads us to look ahead to the 2026 season and consider Green Bay's highest projected cap hits in the season ahead.

1. Jordan Love- $36.1 Million

There is no debating that Green Bay will happily pay this high cap hit for the presence of a franchise quarterback. Love can make every needed throw and has continued to find a level of improved consistency during his time as the Packers' starting quarterback. The playoff performance in the 2025 season was noteworthy, even if the great numbers were put up in a loss. There simply is no reasonable pundit debating Love's cap hit as anything but welcomed.

The quarterback has given Green Bay fans a level of confidence that they are going to be playoff contenders each and every season. This isn't changing anytime soon, with there being an expectation that Love could reach another level in the season ahead.

2. Micah Parsons- $19.2 Million

There is no denying that the first two years of Parsons aren't going to meet the expectations of Green Bay fans. Last year was defined by an injury that took Parsons off the field when the season mattered most, and this will cost the star edge rusher a portion of 2026 as well, as the Packers are opting to be ultra careful and bring Parsons back in the second-half of the season.

With that said, if the Packers were given the chance to pull the trigger on the trade knowing the upcoming injury issues, they would do so in a heartbeat. Parsons is often in the discussion as the league's best defender and offers a ceiling that makes it easy to excuse the high cap hit and focus on the exciting boost Parsons will offer when he returns to the Green Bay lineup.

3. Josh Jacobs $14.5 Million

Jacobs is the only name on this list that could prove not to be worth the cap hit. While the touchdown numbers remained great in the 2025 season, there was a clear level of regression. Add in the off-the-field concerns, and there is reason to wonder how long the Packers are going to hold onto the playmaker as we move closer to the 2026 season. It wouldn't be at all shocking to see the franchise part ways with Jacobs.

The flip side is pointing out that he rushed for over 1,300 yards two seasons ago and could prove to be well worth this investment. It simply is a matter of how the legal situation plays out and if Jacobs shows any further regression in the days ahead.