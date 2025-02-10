Packers Should Be All Over Reported Trade Asking Price for Star WR
By Joe Summers
The Green Bay Packers are beginning a critical offseason with some obvious holes on the roster. Jordan Love is an exciting quarterback to build around and the defense made major strides, yet there is still a gap between this team and the elite squads in the NFC.
While the Packers have an encouraging group of young wide receivers, they're lacking a true No. 1 option. Christian Watson's frequent injuries make it difficult to rely on him and Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed all project more favorably as complementary options.
Fortunately for Green Bay, multiple All-Pro wideouts are reportedly available on the trade block. Former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp is one of those players, and the Los Angeles Rams' reported asking price is low enough that the Packers have no choice but to inquire.
Packers Must Trade for Rams WR Cooper Kupp at a Discount
Last week, Kupp revealed that he was informed the Rams would look to trade him immediately. They're reportedly willing to take on some of his $29 million cap hit to facilitate a deal, giving Green Bay an opportunity to take advantage of.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that decision-makers around the NFL believe Kupp could fetch a similar return that Keenan Allen did last year. Allen was traded from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick, which would be an easy price to pay for someone with Kupp's expertise and talent.
"The interesting part here is that there’s a lot of money involved, $20 million and a $7.5 million roster bonus due in the middle of March," Schefter said. "The Rams are willing to pay some of that money. I think when you speak to people around the league, they see Keenan Allen go last year for a fourth-round pick, and they believe that Cooper Kupp is in a similar situation."
Kupp represents exactly what the Packers are missing. He's only played in 33 games over the last three years due to injuries, but he's only 31 years old and remains an excellent player when on the field. Green Bay already has the youngest roster in the NFL. Parting ways with a fourth-round selection is easier for this team than others, making the Packers an ideal partner for the Rams to trade with.
Whether Green Bay targets Kupp or someone like Deebo Samuel, fans should expect a move in the coming months. Here's hoping the Packers can give Love the No. 1 option he deserves before it's too late.