Potential Packers Trade Target Now Off the Table
The Green Bay Packers have moved on to planning for the 2025 offseason. After entering the regular season with Super Bowl aspirations, they were sent home in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Packers need to make some quality additions this offseason to raise the floor of this team. One area where they need more juice is EDGE.
Towards the end of the season, there were rumors that Cleveland EDGE Myles Garrett would be on the move. That was short-lived though, as Browns GM Andrew Berry expressed they won't listen to any offers for Garrett and won't trade the star pass rusher.
NFL News: Browns Say They Won’t Trade Myles Garrett
Despite being tied for sixth in the NFL in team sacks (45), Rashan Gary led the team with 7.5 sacks. No other player on the team logged more than 4.5 sacks. The production along the EDGE needs to improve, and the Packers must make that a priority this offseason.
The best teams in the league create pressure and disruption consistently but Green Bay doesn't have that. Garrett would have been a home-run addition for the Packers. The Texas A&M product has compiled 102.5 sacks, including seven straight seasons with double-digit sacks.
Since that dream didn't last long, the Packers will have to look elsewhere to increase the production from the unit. One name that has been floated is Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby. His future with the team is in limbo.
The Raiders hired Pete Carroll as the head coach and John Spytek as the general manager. It remains to be seen what they'll do regarding Crosby since he's their best player but things can always change. Crosby has made it clear he's tired of losing and wants to play for a winning organization.
If he is on the trade block, Green Bay should pounce. In six seasons, Crosby has racked up 366 total tackles, 144 QB hits, 105 TFLs, and 59.5 sacks.