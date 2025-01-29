4 Issues Packers Must Fix This Offseason to Avoid Another Early Playoff Exit
The Green Bay Packers took a step forward in 2024. They added two more wins to their total, made the playoffs for the second straight year under Jordan Love, and—at times—looked like a team capable of making noise in January.
The defense was more consistent. First-year coordinator Jeff Hafley brought a sense of cohesion, and the unit played its best football in years.
But progress in the NFL isn’t linear, and with every step forward, there were missteps. When the playoffs arrived, Green Bay ran into the same issues that haunted them all season. If they want to take the next leap and avoid another early postseason exit, there are four glaring weaknesses they need to address.
1. Clean Up Self-Inflicted Mistakes
The Packers didn’t need an opponent to beat them in big moments—they did a good job of that themselves. Whether it was turnovers, penalties, or questionable coaching decisions, Green Bay consistently found ways to trip over its own feet when it mattered most.
They finished the season ranked 23rd in penalties per game at 6.6. Only two playoff teams were worse, and none made it past the divisional round.
They had a knack for picking the worst moments to make costly mistakes, whether it was a momentum-killing penalty, a turnover deep in enemy territory, or a blown defensive assignment.
Some of this is expected from a young team. This year’s Packers were the second-youngest team to ever make the playoffs, trailing only last year’s Packers. That’s a cool stat to toss around, but it doesn’t win championships. If Green Bay is serious about taking the next step, they need to clean up these unforced errors.
The challenge is figuring out where improvement comes from. Discipline issues tend to be part coaching, part personnel, and part the natural growth of young players.
The Packers have plenty of talent, but winning in January requires more than that. They need to become a smarter, more disciplined team.