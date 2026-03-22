Potential Bobby Okereke Signing Could Help Packers End March on a High Note

The Green Bay Packers have lost a handful of defenders since free agency began, including linebacker Quay Walker. As expected, Walker left Titletown in favor of a fresh start with the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's unit with a big hole at inside linebacker.

That's why, given the way free agency has shaped up, it would make perfect sense for them to turn to the Big Apple for help. With the New York Giants moving on from Bobby Okereke, the Packers have a clear free-agent target to help them end March on a good note.

Packers Should Make a Run at Bobby Okereke

According to OverTheCap, the Packers are sitting on $22 million in available cap space. Spotrac projects Okereke's new deal to be three years and $36.38 million — an annual average value of $12.1 million — so he's certainly a bit of a gamble, but one worth making.

Like Walker, Okereke is a high-volume tackler who may not be the flashiest guy on the field, but he's one of the defensive quarterbacks and glue guys who help keep the whole thing together. His release stemmed more from salary cap reasons rather than a lack of production.

As shown by Pro Football Focus, Okereke had the ninth-most tackles among linebackers last season (108). He was also a true ironman, taking the field for the seventh-most snaps (1,104), including the second-most coverage snaps (623).

Okereke had 16 run stops, 37 assists, and ten total pressures. While his overall grade wasn't that impressive (56.3, 55th of 88), he was great in coverage (65.2, 24th), and he's a reliable veteran who's not going to take many — if any — plays off.

The Packers' offense is pretty much set, but there are major questions on defense after former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's departure to the Miami Dolphins. General manager Brian Gutekunst needs to solve those issues before it's too late, especially given that they don't have a first-round pick after the Micah Parsons trade.

There aren't many proven options left after the first two weeks of free agency. Okereke has a never-stopping engine, and he's the type of team-first guy who makes plays even when they don't show in the stat sheet.

Okereke is coming off the fourth-most tackles in a single season by any Giants player in franchise history, and even though he may not be the flashiest addition to this team, he's a beloved and respected locker room presence, and that can never be underestimated.



That's why the Packers must get on the phone with his agent to hammer out a deal before March ends.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: