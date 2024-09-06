Who is Zeeba? What You Need to Know About Packers-Eagles National Anthem Singer
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles are about to face off Friday night in a historic matchup in São Paulo, Brazil. In the first-ever NFL regular season game in South America, the Packers are taking on an NFC contender with the hopes of starting the season on the right foot.
Since it is an unprecedented occasion both for the NFL and Brazil, the organizers are pulling out all the stops. This includes a pregame show by Brazilian EDM artist CAROLA and a half-time performance by "Queen of Brazilian Pop", Anitta.
As is tradition before every NFL game, the U.S. national anthem will be performed before kickoff. The Brazilian anthem will be performed by Luísa Sonza but who would perform "Star Spangled Banner" was a curiosity among the fans.
We finally have an answer. The Brazilian-American musical artist Zeeba will take the stage to sing the U.S. national anthem.
Zeeba performs both in English and Portuguese as he was born to Brazilian parents in San Diego, California. He lived both in São Paulo and the United States growing up.
Even though he is not a well-known musical artist outside Brazil, his music videos have amassed millions of views, with his most popular song being a 2018 release, "Live in the Moment".
The Week 1 matchup against the Eagles and the Packers will continue to receive a ton of attention. Some of it was unfairly negative towards São Paulo and Brazil but they will undoubtedly put on a big show. How Zeeba will perform in presumably the biggest stage of his career remains to be seen.