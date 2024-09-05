Everything You Need to Know About Packers vs. Eagles Week 1
By Cem Yolbulan
The NFL season is finally here and the Green Bay Packers are kicking off the 2024 campaign against the Philadelphia Eagles in a historic matchup. In the first NFL regular season game in South America, the two Super Bowl hopefuls are meeting in São Paulo in Brazil.
This is also the first time in 54 years that the league scheduled a season opener on a Friday night. Jalen Hurts vs. Jordan Love in prime time will be a joy to watch for all football fans.
The Nuts and Bolts: Start Time, How to Watch, Etc.
- Venue: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil
- Date: September 6, 2024
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT, 5:15 p.m. Pacific)
- TV Coverage (US): Streaming on Peacock
- TV Coverage (Brazil): Cazé TV, RedeTV!, Espn Brazil, NFL Game Pass on DAZN
- Radio: 97.3 The Game – WRNW-Milwaukee, Westwood One, Packers.com, Packers mobile app
Packers vs. Eagles Injury Report
The injury report is a little different than the usual weekly report because teams spent Wednesday traveling to Brazil instead of practicing. Therefore, the participation reports are an estimation.
The only surprise on the latest injury report for the Packers was the news that defensive lineman Arron Mosby didn't travel to Brazil for personal reasons. Other than Mosby, there are no Packers who have been ruled out for the game. TE Tucker Kraft and RB MarShawn Lloyd should be considered questionable heading into Friday.
RB AJ Dillon, TE Tyler Davis, DT Jonathan Ford, LB Ralen Goforth are already starting the season on the IR list for the Packers.
For the Eagles, linebacker Devin White is the only player ruled out so far. There shouldn't be any other player at risk of missing the game.
Packers vs. Eagles Weather Report
The forecast for the game seems like the perfect football weather. São Paulo will be partly sunny with a high of 73 and a low of 61 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday.
Packers vs. Eagles Betting Odds
Spread: PHI -2.5 (-115) | GB +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline: PHI -138 | GB +118
Total: 49.5 - Over -110 | Under -110
The Packers are +118 underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook. If you wager $10 on the Packers to win, you would make $11.8 profit if Green Bay wins.
Packers vs. Eagles Prediction
This game projects to be one of the juiciest matchups of the Week 1 slate. The Eagles started last season as one of the hottest teams in the league before suffering an epic collapse in the second half of the season. The Packers, on the other hand, had a completely opposite trajectory, culminating in a surprise postseason win.
Now, Philadelphia will desperately try to start the season on the right foot to wash the bad taste of last season out of their mouth.
The Packers have a few too many question marks heading into Friday. AJ Dillon is already out, MarShawn Lloyd is questionable to play. The depth behind Josh Jacobs is less than ideal for this matchup.
The Eagles are a well-rounded team with a ton of offensive weapons. They have the edge in a tightly contested game.
Prediction: Eagles 30 - Packers 24
Packers vs. Eagles Matchup History
The Eagles and the Packers played 46 times in NFL history and Green Bay leads the series 28-18. In the last ten games between the sides, the Packers lead 6-4.
The most recent matchup was in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season and the Eagles won 40-33.
