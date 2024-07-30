Winners and Losers from Start of Packers' Training Camp
Winner: Fans of Kicking Battles
If you like kicking battles, then you probably love what's happening in Green Bay. Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph have been money to start camp. After Sunday, each kicker is 16-for-18 in training camp. Carlson's two misses have come from 50 yards (when he doinked it off the upright) and from 51. Joseph missed from 53 yards away on Sunday. This is only the start of what promises to be an entertaining battle until roster cutdown day.
Loser: Sean Clifford
With Jordan Love sitting out the first four practices, Sean Clifford had a golden opportunity to build on a strong rookie campaign. Unfortunately, he struggled mightily. He threw a ton of interceptions and was unable to sustain any offensive success. The only silver lining for him is that rookie seventh-round pick Michael Pratt also struggled. At this point, it looks very discouraging if Love gets hurt and Green Bay needs significant snaps from their backup quarterback.