Warriors Might Gift Bucks the Perfect Free Agent Addition
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of work to do this offseason to erase the bad taste the 2023-24 season left in their mouth. After trading for Damian Lillard and going all-in for the Lillard-Khris Middleton-Giannis Antetokounmpo-Brook Lopez core, the Bucks were one of the most disappointing teams of the season.
Now they have important decisions to make this summer. Will they keep their core four together for another season? If not, which one of them should they trade? How about their role players like Bobby Portis or Pat Connaughton?
Regardless of the front office's answers to these questions, the Bucks also need to add more depth in free agency. Their lack of depth came back to haunt them as they got hit by injuries and they can't afford that to happen again next postseason.
Fortunately for them, they might catch a break thanks to the Golden State Warriors. The latest reporting suggests that the Warriors are likely cutting veteran big man Kevon Looney for financial purposes. Milwaukee should lose no time going after the 28-year-old if that were to happen.
Milwaukee Bucks Should Target Kevon Looney in Free Agency
Milwaukee has the combination of Antetokounmpo, Lopez, and Portis as their frontcourt rotation. Lopez is 36 and Portis is a trade candidate. Giannis should play fewer minutes at center in the regular season to preserve him for the playoffs as he nears 30.
Adding a quality center with extensive playoff experience like Looney would do wonders for this rotation. Looney is not the dominant interior force he was a few years ago but he is still a physically imposing defender and rebounder. He is a smart defensive player and an adept screen-setter and passer on the offensive end.
Considering that he will likely be on a short-term team-friendly contract, the Bucks should take a flyer on the three-time champion. He will not start or play more than 20 minutes per game when everyone is healthy but having 48 minutes of competent center play is very important in the NBA. And Looney certainly helps provide that.