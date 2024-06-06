Vikings Rip Off AFC Contender With Silly New Uniforms
By Joe Summers
The Minnesota Vikings revealed their new "Winter Warrior" jerseys on Thursday morning, an all-white alternate uniform that'll be worn at some point during the 2024-25 season. However, people on social media noticed that the jerseys look eerily similar to those worn by the Cincinnati Bengals.
While there are some minor differences, it's hard not to ignore the blatant "inspiration" for the Vikings' new threads. The organization just made WR Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, so perhaps they spent all their money on Jefferson instead of on the creative team.
Minnesota's jerseys pale in comparison to the Packers' classic white uniforms and aren't even original enough to make up for it.
Vikings Copy Bengals With New All-White Jerseys
The jerseys are perfectly fine, but the mediocre nature aptly describes the current state of the Vikings' organization. Minnesota finished 7-10 last year, third in the NFC North behind the Packers and Lions. They'll now move forward with rookie QB J.J. McCarthy, likely expecting some growing pains along the way.
Green Bay stomped their division rival 33-10 back in December en route to a playoff appearance. The Packers and Vikings face each other in Week 4 and Week 17 in the 2024-25 season. We don't yet know what jerseys each team will wear, though I'm hoping Green Bay gets to prove what team actually has the best white jerseys.
With Jordan Love, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and several other exciting young offensive players, the Packers are building toward sustained success and made multiple important defensive upgrades as well.
The Packers hold mandatory minicamp June 11-13, hoping to improve on last year's NFC Divisional Round loss. At the least, it doesn't look like they'll have to worry about the Vikings making much noise, even with their shiny uniforms.
