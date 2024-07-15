Vikings Playmaker Suddenly in Legal Trouble Right Before Camp
As Green Bay Packers fans prepare for the 2024 NFL season, it can be an interesting exercise to check in on their NFC North rivals. While some of the rival fanbases are feeling optimistic about the upcoming campaign, that isn't the case for Minnesota Vikings supporters following this weekend's news.
Packers News: Vikings WR Jordan Addison Arrested
Los Angeles Daily News' Luca Evans is reporting that Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested for driving under the influence in Los Angeles. California Highway Patrol made the arrest on Friday night when Addison was caught "asleep behind the wheel" of his Rolls-Royce on the Glen Anderson Freeway.
The Vikings have since released a statement saying that they're aware of the 22-year-old's arrest and "are currently gathering more information."
It isn't the first time that Addison has found himself in legal trouble. The former USC playmaker was charged with reckless driving nearly one year ago to the day after driving 140 miles per hour in his Lamborghini.
Interestingly enough, Vikings fans have noticed that Addison has since removed all mentions of the franchise from his Instagram page. While players have done similar moves in the past only for nothing to come from it, it's still a situation worth monitoring.
It remains to be seen if Addison will face any discipline from the league or franchise. His reckless decision comes less than a week after teammate and 2024 fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson was killed in a fatal car crash in Maryland, making the situation even more problematic.
The Vikings had high hopes for the ex-Trojan when they drafted him 23rd overall last year. It didn't take long for Addison to live up to the hype playing alongside Justin Jefferson as he hauled in 70 of 108 targets for 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
Time will tell if the Vikings are ready to move on from Addison. While he appears to have WR1 potential, his off-field behavior is casting a shadow over any potential. It's clear that he isn't willing to learn from past mistakes and that isn't the type of player many NFL coaches will be willing to deal with.