Vikings' Draft Plans Even More Embarrassing After New Report
We are a month post the 2024 NFL Draft and teams are in the building taking part in OTAs. The Packers selected 11 players to add to their already young roster.
Teams are starting to get prepared for next season but we are also getting new reports regarding what teams wanted to do in April's draft.
The latest report regarding the Minnesota Vikings makes their plans look puzzling, which is great news for the Packers.
Minnesota Vikings Wanted To Trade Up For Malik Nabers
Multiple people in the national media including Mike Florio, Chris Simms, and Charley Walters heard that the Minnesota Vikings tried to trade up with the Los Angeles Chargers to select LSU WR Malik Nabers.
They weren't able to pull that off. Instead, the Chargers stood pat and took Notre Dame's Joe Alt. Nabers ended up going right after to the New York Giants and the Vikings traded up to 10th overall with the New York Jets to select Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.
This report opens up a lot of questions regarding the Vikings. Were they going to take Nabers and then trade Justin Jefferson instead of giving him a massive extension?
Did they panic and pivot to McCarthy because they wanted a long-term option at quarterback after Kirk Cousins left in free agency?
If they did take Nabers, they were willing to roll with Sam Darnold for the whole year after he's been inconsistent throughout his NFL career?
From the outside looking in, the Vikings didn't seem to have a solid plan on draft night. Nabers was certainly one of the most explosive playmakers in the league but they already have Jefferson and Jordan Addison at WR. So why would they want him? Not to mention they have T.J. Hockenson.
First, it looks like they don't want to shelve a huge deal for Jefferson, which will lead to more problems down the line as everyone expects him to become the highest-paid WR in the NFL.
Secondly, they may not be as high on McCarthy as well. Darnold definitely isn't the long-term answer at QB but it looks like they were willing to start him for the whole 2024 season.
However you slice it, things could be taking a turn in Minnesota which bodes well for the Packers.
