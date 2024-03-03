3 Packers Starters Who Will Be Replaced in the NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
1. Darnell Savage, S
A first-round pick in 2019, Darnell Savage had a solid start to his career and even had a pick-six in Green Bay's playoff win this season. Even with that being the case, the Packers might not be interested in re-signing him as he hits free agency since he can still command more than they'll be willing to pay.
Like the others on this list, Savage missed time in 2023 — suiting up for just 10 games. The secondary was a mess as a whole and Savage didn't do much to fix their issues. He had 51 tackles, no interceptions, and one pass defense — but as stated earlier, he was much better in the playoffs.
Should Green Bay look for a rookie, they will have several to choose from. Tyler Nubin from Minnesota could be a first-round selection and offers a versatile skill set. Javon Bullard was a star for Georgia, which is a school the Packers have looked to before. Jaden Hicks has the size but played at Washington State, which means he didn't face the best competition.
Another name to watch is Calen Bullock from USC. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, the former Trojan is excellent in deep coverage, Bullock could wind up being a starter for the Packers early in the season — even though he's not expected to be picked in the top 50.